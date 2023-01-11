Ellen Campbell announces 24th District win, Jade Harris concedes

Ellen Campbell announced her win for her late husband's delegate seat. (Credit: Ellen Campbell via Facebook)

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Ellen Campbell has announced her win of the 24th District seat, and her opponent, Jade Harris, has conceded.

Campbell was running as the Republican candidate and was challenged by Democrat Jade Harris. The two were running to succeed Delegate Ronnie Campbell, who died after a fight with cancer, as we reported.

On Tuesday night, Ellen announced her win on Facebook.

“I am so deeply humbled by this incredible opportunity,” Campbell wrote, in part. “I commit to you that I will do the work that you expect me to do and represent well the conservative values of the 24th District. I can truly think of no better way to honor Ronnie’s legacy.”

You can see the full post below.

Campbell’s opponent, Harris, took to Facebook shortly after the announcement was made.

Harris conceded, saying that she knew the odds were tough, but she was still proud of her run. You can see Harris’ post below.

At 8:57 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, the Virginia Department of Elections had not yet finalized the results. Their website listed 54 of 60 precincts reporting for the 24th District – Rep. Ellen Campbell had 6,279 votes and Dem. Jade Harris had 3,671 votes.

VDOE 24th District report as of 9:03 p.m. on 1/10/2023 (Credit: Virginia Department of Elections) (WSLS)

You can see updates and results as they are finalized by the Virginia Department of Elections here.