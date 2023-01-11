One hospitalized, two displaced after house fire in Southwest Roanoke

One person is in the hospital and two others have been displaced following a fire Tuesday night in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

ROANOKE, Va. – One person is in the hospital and two others have been displaced following a fire Tuesday night in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities say it happened at about 8:13 p.m. at a two-story, four-unit apartment building in the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW.

Authorities say a resident was initially trapped inside but was able to make it out not long after FIRE-EMS personnel arrived at the scene. That same resident was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials told 10 News.

No crew members were hurt in the blaze, and two additional residents have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Officials say the fire left $95,000 in damages.