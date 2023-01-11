Pearisburg man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes involving children

Curtis Spurlock, 41, of Pearisburg was sentenced to life in prison in connection with child sex crimes. (Credit: Wythe County Commonwealth's Attorney)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Pearisburg man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in connection with several sex crimes involving children.

We previously reported that Curtis Spurlock, 41, of Pearisburg was convicted by a jury on April 20, 2022, on the following charges:

Two counts of rape of a child under 13

Two counts of object sexual penetration with the victim being less than 13

Two counts of sodomy

Two counts of aggravated sexual battery

Two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child

Authorities said Spurlock was sentenced Wednesday to six consecutive life sentences on the first 6 charges, 20 years on each of the Aggravated Sexual Battery charges, and five years on each of the Indecent Liberty charges. Spurlock faces a total of six consecutive life sentences plus 20 years.

“This is the longest known sentence to be handed down in Wythe County’s history, and Spurlock deserves each and every day of it,” said Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. “I cannot remember a case in my 16-plus years of experience as a prosecutor that even comes close to the horrific acts that were perpetrated on the defendant’s own children by him.”