41º

Local News

Bedford firefighters show support for student bullied at school

Members of the fire department ate lunch with students at a local school

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bedford, Bedford Fire Department
Bedford firefighters show their support for students struggling with bullying in the community. (Credit: Bedford Fire Department) (WSLS)

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department showed its support for students struggling with bullying at school.

When they learned that a student in the community had been experiencing some issues with bullying, they wanted to make sure he knew he wasn’t alone.

Several members of the department ate lunch at a local school with the student and any others they saw sitting by themselves.

“It was a truly great experience for everyone,” the fire department shared on Facebook.

In the post, firefighters also shared an anti-bullying poster, including a website with resources for those struggling with bullying.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email