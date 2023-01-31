Sweet news: Crumbl Cookies to open Lynchburg location in February

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Hill City is in for a sweet treat.

Back in July, we reported that Crumbl Cookies is opening a location in Lynchburg.

Now, the company has announced its Grand Opening celebration, which they say will take place on Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Starting the following Wednesday, Feb. 15, the store will offer unique weekly flavors served through takeout, curbside pickup, or by delivery, the store said.

We’re told that Lynchburg’s Crumbl Cookies will be located across the street from Sam’s Club.

Find the Facebook event for the Grand Opening here, and find Lynchburg’s Crumbl Cookies website here.