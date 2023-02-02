42º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

In the Kitchen: How to make Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Tags: In the Kitchen, Features, Recipes, Food

Pancakes ... for dinner? Yes! Join Rachel Lucas in the kitchen to make these tasty Lemon Ricotta Pancakes from the Virginia Egg Council.

Find more from the Virginia Egg Council here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter