In the Kitchen: How to make Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Pancakes ... for dinner? Yes! Join Rachel Lucas in the kitchen to make these tasty Lemon Ricotta Pancakes from the Virginia Egg Council.
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes by alli graham on Scribd
Find more from the Virginia Egg Council here.
