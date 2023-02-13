VDOT urges safety in winter weather conditions Sunday

HILLSVILLE, Va. – Areas all over the region saw some winter weather Sunday.

Some places were worse than others in terms of icy road conditions.

Drivers need to be especially careful heading into Sunday night.

Bent Mountain had some rough road conditions earlier in the day Sunday. Roads were slick with ice on top of the heavy rain seen in the area.

Parts of Floyd County saw ice formation on a lot of the roadways as well, but not quite to the same extent.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says they are keeping a close eye on the roads, especially up near Floyd and mountain areas near I-77.

“We have concerns overnight also for the refreeze. Temperatures with wet pavement right around freezing could mean that we see, you know, icy conditions or cold spots form on some of those roadways overnight,” VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond said. “So we will be monitoring road conditions throughout some of the region.”

VDOT is encouraging drivers to stay off the roads overnight, but if you do have to go out, use extreme caution and reduce your speed.