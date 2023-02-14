Franklin County School Board begins search for new superintendent

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The search is on for a new superintendent to lead Franklin County Public Schools.

Applications for the position went live this week.

This comes after current superintendent Bernice Cobbs announced last year that she will not be renewing her contract come June.

The school board gave an update on the search during Monday night’s meeting after they received input from the public earlier this month on what they want to see in the next superintendent.

“We will update you periodically when we get more information about where we stand, where we move forward, but right now the application is out and we will be accepting those for about a month and we will see who we get,” said Chairman Jeff Worley.

The school board will be accepting applications through March 10.