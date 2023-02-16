Danville authorities searching for robbery suspects

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is searching for two men in connection with a robbery Wednesday at the Sunrise convenience store in Danville.

Around 8:40 p.m., authorities said the convenience store in the 500 block of Memorial Drive reported two men had entered the store.

We’re told one of the men was described as 6′0 in a gray jacket, armed with a machete. The other was described as 5′6″, wearing a multicolored jacket, was armed with a handgun, and demanded the cashier open the register.

Police said both men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

They were last seen leaving the store on foot, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.