Lynchburg leaders call for change after juveniles arrested for firearms violations

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The leader of a community group in Lynchburg that works to prevent violence said he’s shocked and saddened by recent events.

Lynchburg police said in a press release that they arrested four juveniles with guns in River Ridge mall this weekend. They said the guns were found after a 911 caller reported a teen brandishing a gun. With the help of witnesses, they were able to find the suspects and take them into custody.

“Devastating to hear that several of our youth in our community were found to have arms on them,” One Community, One Voice Lynchburg Executive Director Dr. James Camm said.

A total of four handguns were seized during the investigation, one of which police said was stolen. An Airsoft Gun resembling an AR-15 was also found in connection with the incident and seized by police.

In a statement, River Ridge Marketing Manager LJ Nadal responded, saying, “We are aware of the situation and want to thank the quick response of both River Ridge security and the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD). At this time, we are supporting the LPD in its investigation of the incident and are relying on them to release details.”

Meanwhile, Camm said the community needs solutions, like new, safe places or activities that can keep youth busy.

“Let’s not say it’s somebody else’s problem,” Camm said. “It’s all of our problem, because we all live in our community.”