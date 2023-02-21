‘Duck Dynasty’ couple to speak at Liberty University on Friday, Feb. 24

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Willie and Korie Robertson from “Duck Dynasty” will be making a special appearance at Liberty University’s Convocation on Friday, Feb. 24, the university said.

The couple, best known for their time on “Duck Dynasty” from 2012 to 2017, has continued to make waves as authors as well as in their business, Duck Commander, according to LU.

The family has several connections with Liberty University. John Luke Robertson and his wife, Mary Kate, are alumni, and parts of the Season 9 finale of “Duck Dynasty” was even filmed on LU’s campus as the two began college, officials said.

We’re told Sadie Robertson Huff, the couple’s daughter, also spoke at Convocation last spring, and Willie Robertson was a guest at the 2016 Commencement.

According to the university’s itinerary, the Robertsons will speak during Convocation following worship in the Vines Center. Find an itinerary for Liberty’s College For a Weekend festivities here.