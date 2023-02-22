64º

Local News

Christiansburg Huckleberry Park headed toward the finish line

They first broke ground in May 2021

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Christiansburg Huckleberry Park, Parks and Recreation, Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After nearly two years, construction is beginning to wind down on Christiansburg Huckleberry Park.

The park first broke ground in May of 2021, but looks very different these days.

It includes an all-inclusive playground, multiple multipurpose fields, and a challenge course.

Two dog parks and a splash pad have been built as well.

The town of Christiansburg says they hope everyone will find something they love at the park.

“This is gonna be something the citizens of Christiansburg are gonna just truly love and enjoy. There’s really something for everybody here, so it’s really nice to just see it come together,” Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperley said.

There is no set opening date yet, but it is expected to be later this spring.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email