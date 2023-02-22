Christiansburg Huckleberry Park headed toward the finish line

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After nearly two years, construction is beginning to wind down on Christiansburg Huckleberry Park.

The park first broke ground in May of 2021, but looks very different these days.

It includes an all-inclusive playground, multiple multipurpose fields, and a challenge course.

Two dog parks and a splash pad have been built as well.

The town of Christiansburg says they hope everyone will find something they love at the park.

“This is gonna be something the citizens of Christiansburg are gonna just truly love and enjoy. There’s really something for everybody here, so it’s really nice to just see it come together,” Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperley said.

There is no set opening date yet, but it is expected to be later this spring.