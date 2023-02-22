Roanoke City Council discusses proposed curfew for teens

Roanoke City leaders are looking for ways to mitigate gun violence following a series of shootings in the area.

On Tuesday afternoon, the council discussed a proposed curfew for young people.

The Mayor says there have been at least six juveniles that were hurt by these kinds of crimes in the last few months.

“It’s really my focus is protection so these young people would not get caught,” said Lea. “And the thing that I emphasize is that we live in a different environment than when we did 10-15 years ago. If you are out walking the streets in certain areas in this city that you run the risk of getting harmed.”

Council members are hoping to hold a public hearing to hear from the community about the proposal.