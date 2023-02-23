Radford University men’s basketball coach receives 12-month license suspension for DUI charge

Radford University men’s basketball head coach Darris Nichols, of Radford, has been charged with driving under the influence. (Credit: Courtesy of New River Valley Regional Jail)

RADFORD, Va. – A Radford University men’s basketball coach has had his license suspended for 12 months after pleading guilty to driving while under the influence.

Darris Nichols, of Radford, was arrested and charged with a DUI on Sunday and as we reported earlier this week, his BAC was measured at 0.25, triple the legal limit, according to court records.

He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 178 suspended and must pay a $2,500 fine.

His bio on the Radford University website shows that this year was Nichols’s second season coaching at the university. The athletics department said, Shane Nichols, Darris’s older brother, will now serve as acting head coach.

According to court records, this is Nichols’s first DUI offense.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com