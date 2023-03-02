Manufacture automotive company no longer coming to Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A project expected to create more than 100 jobs is no longer happening in Wythe County.

In April 2021, we reported that the STS Group AG, an international car part supplier, would open its first US location in Wythe County and create more than 100 jobs.

The new facility would’ve supplied Volvo trucks in Pulaski County and other facilities throughout the Midwest and Southeastern US.

A statement from the Wythe County Joint Industrial Development Authority says the STS project will not proceed in the county.

We’re told the decision to “wind down agreements” was “driven by changing market conditions and increased construction costs.”