53º

LIVE

Local News

Manufacture automotive company no longer coming to Wythe County

Authorities say the decision was “driven by changing market conditions and increased construction costs”

10 News Staff

Tags: Wythe County
STS Group AG (STS Group AG)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A project expected to create more than 100 jobs is no longer happening in Wythe County.

In April 2021, we reported that the STS Group AG, an international car part supplier, would open its first US location in Wythe County and create more than 100 jobs.

The new facility would’ve supplied Volvo trucks in Pulaski County and other facilities throughout the Midwest and Southeastern US.

A statement from the Wythe County Joint Industrial Development Authority says the STS project will not proceed in the county.

We’re told the decision to “wind down agreements” was “driven by changing market conditions and increased construction costs.”

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.