Hundreds of Liberty University students pack meals for Ukrainian refugees

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hundreds of Liberty University students came together on Friday to pack meals to benefit families fleeing Ukraine.

Students filled bags of “MannaPack Rice” with the help of the organization, Feeding My Starving Children.

The non-perishable meal is easy to make and is filled with protein, vitamins and nutrients that are essential to live.

The meals are commonly used in countries that are war-torn and hit with devastation to reverse and prevent undernutrition.

These meals packed at Liberty University will be sent to Romania to help feed Ukrainian refugees who have fled their country because of the ongoing war.

“Honestly, we just want to serve them and be able to love on them as much as we can. We know when Jesus was here, he modeled service as much as he could so we want to be doing that for them,” said Community Affairs Director for the Student Body Association, Jada Taylor.

Organizers ay they packed 270,000 meals to send overseas.