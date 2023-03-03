Man charged in connection with Northwest Roanoke murder, police say

Quantas Howard, 44, charged in connection with a December Northwest Roanoke murder. (Credit: Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – Police have arrested a man in connection with a December 2022 murder in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Quantas Howard, 44, of Roanoke is charged with second-degree murder regarding the incident.

Police say throughout the investigation, Howard was identified as a suspect.

After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained a warrant for Howard’s arrest on Feb. 10, and officers immediately began searching for Howard.

RPD said he was located and taken into custody on Thursday without incident.

This remains an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

