Businesses prep for Highland County Maple Festival

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Get ready for maple syrup, doughnuts, buckwheat pancakes and more.

The Highland County Maple Festival returns this weekend.

Known as a local legacy, the festival has been bringing thousands to the region since 1959.

Claire’s Cakes and Cafe recently moved to West Main Street in Monterey and is offering specialty maple-themed treats for the occasion.

The owner said the large crowds will have a huge impact on their business.

“It seems like everybody we talk to is really excited to come to Highland County and see what we have to offer so we cannot wait to open our doors for all the people in our area and surrounding areas to come and see us,” said Claire Sax.

The bakery will also offer traditional menu items like chicken salad and country ham sandwiches.