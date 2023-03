Organizers are looking for volunteers for this year's Ironman.

ROANOKE, Va. – Organizers are looking for volunteers for this year’s Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

More than 1,000 people are needed to help out with the race from June 2 to 4.

The 70-mile course challenges athletes to swim, cycle and run in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Volunteers can help with set up, registration and race operations.

There’s no deadline to volunteer, but the organizers say the sooner the better.

You can sign up to volunteer or learn more here.