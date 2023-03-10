Donnie D’s food truck set to open on March 25

SALEM, Va. – A southwest Virginia restaurant has a new set of wheels.

Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli announced in late February they’d begin to expand with a new food trailer, as we reported.

Now, the restaurant has announced that the food truck has passed inspection, and they’re ready to get started on March 25, with a “pop up” schedule in the works.

Manager Anson DeGeorgis told 10 News in an earlier interview that the truck is licensed to operate in Salem, and they’re planning to bring the truck to Roanoke and the county as well.