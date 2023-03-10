42º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Donnie D’s food truck set to open on March 25

We’re told the truck is licensed to operate in Salem

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Donnie D's, Food, Small Business Spotlight, Salem, Roanoke, Botetourt County
Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli coming to Roanoke Valley

SALEM, Va. – A southwest Virginia restaurant has a new set of wheels.

Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli announced in late February they’d begin to expand with a new food trailer, as we reported.

Now, the restaurant has announced that the food truck has passed inspection, and they’re ready to get started on March 25, with a “pop up” schedule in the works.

Manager Anson DeGeorgis told 10 News in an earlier interview that the truck is licensed to operate in Salem, and they’re planning to bring the truck to Roanoke and the county as well.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email