Northwest Roanoke community shares thoughts on Evans Spring development

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke officials want to make sure the community has a say in what potentially could be developed in the Evans Spring area.

Evans Spring has been an area the city has wanted to develop for years. However, over time, nothing much has changed.

Now the city has hired LPDA Landscape Architecture Land Planning of Charlottesville to take a look at the land and figure out what can be done with it. Along with that group came Community Engagement and Charrette Associates whose primary responsibility was getting the community engaged in the plan.

Chuck D’Aprix is the Principal of the group. He said the group has handed out over 3,000 surveys throughout the city along with talking to various neighborhoods near the site.

“The city council and the city staff have been very clear that community engagement is the most important part of this plan going forward,” D’Aprix said.

On Thursday evening, D’Aprix and other consultants had their first public meeting for neighbors to come and share their thoughts.

Some residents like Bernice Griffin-Pasley are ready to see some change.

“I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be a wonderful area especially if they develop undeveloped land. My only concern is I hope the folks are not displaced,” Griffin-Pasley.

LaDonna Jordan has very similar fears, especially since she lives in the Evans Spring area. She doesn’t want to see anything done with it.

“It’s a beautiful piece of area. Yes I know it’s been up in the air, everybody wants it but it’s ours and leave us alone,” Jordan said. “I’m living there and those people that say they want things developed … shame on them because they don’t even live in the area … so shame on them.”

D’Aprix appreciates hearing all types of input. Hearing the many voices and opinions of people living in or around the area can help his team and the city comes up with a game plan.

“We feel very comfortable that after this process is over, the engagement component, say April or May...we’ll have a pretty good read on what the community wants,” D’Aprix said.

If you didn’t catch the meeting, there are still some planned for the next couple of months. You can also fill out a survey as well to give your thoughts on what you want or don’t want to see done.