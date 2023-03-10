Patrick Henry High School sends boys basketball team off to states with pep rally

ROANOKE, Va. – The Patrick Henry boys basketball team was sent off in style Friday morning as the team heads to compete in the state finals in Richmond on Saturday.

Patrick Henry High School held a pep rally for the team before they hit the road.

There were cheerleaders performing in a gymnasium packed with students, teachers, faculty and even Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other city council members.

The team is led by longtime coach, Jack Esworthy who hopes to bring home their first state basketball title in over 30 years.

“I appreciate everyone’s support. This is a lot just looking around. I know the team appreciates it. We will go down tonight and show up tomorrow to bring the state title home,” said Coach Esworthy.

The team hits the hardwoods Saturday at 1 p.m. in Richmond to battle for the state title.