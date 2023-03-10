Salem city leaders approve STS Group AG’s funding

SALEM, Va. – Salem city leaders voted unanimously to support the STS group AG moving into the old General Electric plant on Friday.

The project was officially announced Thursday, and the Economic Development Authority met to consider matching funds as required for the state’s Commonwealth Opportunity Fund grant, and begin evaluation for EDA loan funding to support it.

On Friday, they preliminarily approved it.

Salem’s Chairman of Economic Development Authority, Dave Robbins said he’s excited for what the group will bring to the area.

“They have an agreement, long term rental agreement,” Robbins said. “It will be very, very positive for the city of Salem, and hopefully lead to other manufacturers to come not to Salem but also to the Valley.”

According to the economic development director, the STS Group should be in full production a year from now.