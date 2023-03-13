Angels of Assisi rescues 29 cats from home after owner evicted

ROANOKE, Va. – 29 cats were rescued from a home after being abandoned.

According to Angels of Assisi, they took in the cats after their owner was evicted from a home, leaving them behind.

They were found a few hours away from Roanoke. The group said they’re working with Animal Control on the case so they can’t disclose further details.

Staff said the cats were hungry and thirsty, and facing health problems.

Now, the staff is working to give them some tender love and care.

“Once they’re all better and we can finish getting all their vetting done they will be up for adoption and looking for loving families to call their own,” Angels of Assisi Director of Communications Dayna Reynolds said. “They’re doing very well, and we’re just so thankful that they’re safe, and warm and have full bellies.”