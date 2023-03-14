Amherst County School Board member announces resignation

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County School Board member John Grieser has announced his resignation, effective Monday, March 13.

Grieser served as the school board representative for District 1 and said the decision to resign was a difficult one, adding that he will continue to support Amherst County Public Schools as a parent and will always remain a strong supporter of public instruction.

He also expressed his gratitude for the division and its dedication to carrying out the mission of Every Child, Every Day.

The former school board member did not give a reason for his departure.

“Amherst County Public Schools would like to thank Mr. Grieser for his service to the students and staff of Amherst County Public Schools and wish the best for him and his family,” the school division said in a press release.

The process to fill Grieser’s role will begin immediately, with the position expected to be filled within 45 days of it being vacant.

Those interested in applying can send a resume and letter of interest to the Clerk of the Amherst County School Board, Mrs. Brittany McNerney, by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The School Board intends to review applications on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in a closed session. The School Board will hold a special session on April 20, 2023, to interview the most qualified applicants.