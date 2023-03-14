Harlem Globetrotters coming to the Berglund Center on March 14

ROANOKE, Va. – Brace yourself for slam dunks and trick shots because the Harlem Globetrotters are back.

The renowned basketball team will be bringing its skills to the Berglund Center Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. as part of the 2023 World Tour by Jersey Mike’s Subs.

During Tuesday’s game, the Globetrotters will be taking on the Washington Generals.

Be sure to bring any basketball skills you have up your sleeve because fans will be taking part in the fun, too.

You’ll even have a chance to get an autograph from one of your favorite Harlem Globetrotter stars during the fifth quarter.