Residents displaced, cat dead after fire in Southeast Roanoke

Officials say the fire happened Sunday at about 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Hartsook Blvd. We’re told by authorities that all of the home’s residents were at home at the time of the fire.

ROANOKE, Va. – A house fire in Southeast Roanoke over the weekend left residents displaced and one cat dead, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS.

Officials say the fire happened Sunday at about 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Hartsook Blvd. We’re told by authorities that all of the home’s residents were at home at the time of the fire.

Fortunately, crews were able to quickly put the fire out, and no one was hurt in the incident, authorities said.

Those who were displaced have been assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was accidental, with damages to the building and its contents estimated at $50,000.