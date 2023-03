FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash on US-220 northbound in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT.

Authorities said it happened in the area of Bonbrook Mill Road.

As of 2:33 p.m., all north lanes are closed.

Northbound traffic is being detoured off at the Rocky Mount exit onto North Main Street (BUS US-220), onto Grassy Hill Road (Rt. 919), and back onto U-S 220 North.