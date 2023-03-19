One dead, two injured after house fire in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and two others are injured after a house fire in Wythe County Sunday morning, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say shortly after 9 a.m., first responders received a call about a house fire located at 379 Brower Lane.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found three people that had vacated the burning structure, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said first responders were informed that a 16-year-old boy was still inside the burning residence.

Once the fire was contained, authorities said they located a body believed to be the 16-year-old. Virginia State Police was called to investigate the fire.

Authorities said the body is believed to be Daniel Busha, 16, of Wytheville, and was taken to the Medical Examiners’ Office in Roanoke for identification.

The sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old girl was treated for lacerations from a glass window while escaping the burning structure, and an adult is being treated for smoke inhalation.