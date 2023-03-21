Roanoke Police Chief assumes new role as Assistant City Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City’s Police Chief is taking a new position soon as an Assistant City Manager for the City of Roanoke.

The City announced two new Assistant City Managers in a press release late Monday afternoon.

Roanoke City Council confirmed Chief Sam Roman as one of two Assistant City Managers during Monday’s City Council meeting.

The City appointed Roman as Chief of Police in March 2020, but he has served with the Roanoke City Police Department for more than 25 years.

In a statement, Roman said, “I look forward to my new role within City leadership as I continue to work with our community and the dedicated team members of Roanoke.”

The City said Roman will begin his new role in July after a search for his replacement as Chief of Police.

City Council also confirmed Angie O’Brien as an Assistant City Manager.

Angie O'Brien named assistant city manager of Roanoke (Credit: City of Roanoke) (WSLS)

O’Brien has worked with the City of Roanoke for more than 20 years.

In a statement, O’Brien said, “I am beyond thrilled to have been selected to assist the City Manager in the day-to-day operations of our community development programs and strategic initiatives. I am grateful to be able to continue to serve the City of Roanoke and all its residents in this new role.”

She will begin her new role immediately.

O’Brien and Roman replace former Deputy City Manager Clarence Grier, who left to serve as County Administrator with Cumberland County, North Carolina.