Sen. Tim Kaine calls surveillance video of Irvo Otieno’s death ‘blood chilling’

RICHMOND, Va. – Senator Tim Kaine spoke out Friday on the death of Irvo Otieno.

Investigators say Otieno died while being transported from Henrico County Jail to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County.

Surveillance video shows the moments leading up to Otieno’s death as he was being held down by multiple Henrico County deputies and Central State Hospital staff.

Senator Kaine says watching the surveillance video was “blood chilling.”

Kaine says he hopes to see justice in this case, along with more mental health services.

“So often because we don’t have enough trained mental health services, there ends up being interaction that turns serious even deadly between law enforcement and people who need mental health services,” he said.

10 people have been charged with second degree murder in the death of Otieno.

Senator Kaine also commended the Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney for the strict charges filed quickly against the people involved in the video.