ER doctor, mother take stand in trial for Radford man accused of killing a 2-year-old

RADFORD, Va. – Several witnesses took the stand in the trial for a Radford man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl.

Tuesday marks day two of Andrew Byrd’s trial, and he faces charges for first-degree and aggravated murder.

The emergency room doctor said Harper Mitchell’s injuries were consistent with abuse injuries. Her mother said she was hit and held at gunpoint by Byrd.

The defense called into question the mother’s inconsistencies when it came to stories she had told police, and where exactly Harper got her injuries.

The trial is slated for five days, and day three is on Wednesday.