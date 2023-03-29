Trial continues for Radford man accused of killing 2-year-old

RADFORD, Va. – The trial of a Radford man accused of killing his then-girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter continued on Wednesday.

On the third day, multiple witnesses took the stand including defendant Andrew Byrd’s fellow inmate and his ex-girlfriend.

Byrd is charged with first-degree and aggravated murder in the 2020 death of Harper Mitchell.

Cortney Adkins, Byrd’s ex-girlfriend, testified that he adored two-year-old Harper.

The court heard a jailhouse phone call between the two where Byrd suggests that Harper’s mother, Amanda Mitchell, was jealous of her daughter and the gifts he gave her.

As for Byrd’s fellow inmate … he told the jury Byrd told him what had happened – that he had left Harper unattended, came back to her unresponsive, and then panicked.

Interrogation videos were also played in court on Wednesday. In those, Byrd told investigators differing stories about the potential cause of Harper’s injuries.

Forensic nurses also testified confirming that multiple injuries were found on Harper Mitchell and her mother, and images of those were shown.

10 News will continue to follow this trial as it progresses.