Let’s dance: Buffalo Wild Wings in Roanoke hosting watch party for VT vs LSU game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – People will be cheering on the Hokies Friday night at watch parties across the nation as the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team takes on the LSU Tigers.

It’s the first time in program history that the Hokies will play in the Final Four.

Those in the Star City can join other Hokies fans Friday night at a watch party at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Starkey Road near Tanglewood Mall.

The Hokies will hit the hardwood in Dallas at 7 p.m. 10 News will continue to have team coverage of the big game, with crews in the Lone Star State and right here in the studio.

Virginia Tech will not be hosting a watch party Friday night, but Burruss Hall on campus will be lit up in orange and maroon to celebrate the Hokies as they make history.

At 5:30 p.m., 10 News will have a sports special on Virginia Tech’s journey to the Final Four titled, Chase for the Championship.