Liberty University Board of Trustees appoints new president, chancellor

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There is new leadership at Liberty University.

This comes after the interim president, Jerry Prevo took over, following former president Jerry Falwell Jr.’s resignation after a series of scandals.

Two years later, Liberty’s Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Dondi Costin as the new president of the university.

They also appointed Pastor Jonathan Falwell as the school’s chancellor.

Dr. Costin previously served as the president of Charleston Southern University, a sister university to Liberty.

He also served 32 years in the Air Force as a Major General. He is a two-time Liberty University alum.

“I would not be here today if I had not sat under the tutelage and great professors from Liberty University much of which happened in my living room because of the innovative ways that Liberty University has always been in the forefront,” said Dr. Costin.

Pastor Falwell is the son of Liberty’s founder, Jerry Falwell, and brother of the former school president, Jerry Falwell Jr.

Pastor Falwell also serves as the senior pastor at Thomas Road Baptist Church.

Both Pastor Falwell and Dr. Costin will take on their new roles at the start of the 2023-24 school year.