Bedford County man wins $191k lottery prize after almost deciding not to play

VINTON, Va. – A Bedford County man almost missed out on his $191,493 lottery win because he was eager to get home with some frozen groceries.

Zachary Barton of Hardy was shopping at the Kroger at 915 Hardy Road in Vinton when he was considering playing a lottery game, but had some frozen food in his cart and was anxious to get home.

He decided to play the Print n’ Play Rolling Jackpot lottery game, and won big.

“I almost talked myself out of it,” he later told Lottery officials.

After learning he’d won, Barton said, “I jumped up and down and yelled.”

Barton, who works in construction, said he doesn’t have any immediate plans for his winnings.

“It feels awesome!” he said.

Print n’ Play Rolling Jackpot is an instant-win game that starts with a jackpot of $50,000. With each ticket sold, the jackpot increases until the jackpot is won.

A $2 ticket can win 20 percent of the jackpot, a $5 ticket can win 50 percent of the jackpot, and a $10 ticket can win 100 percent of the jackpot. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000.

Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Bedford County received more than $6 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.