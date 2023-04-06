Part of Carlos Drive in Roanoke County closed due to downed utility pole

Heads up, drivers! Avoid Carlos Drive near 5119 Hollins Road if you can.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Heads up, drivers! Avoid Carlos Drive in the 5100 block of Hollins Road if you can.

The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says a crash resulted in a downed utility pole, so now Carlos Drive at Hollins Road is closed.

Authorities say the crash happened in the area just before the railroad crossing on the Old Mountain Road side.

AEP is currently at the scene working to repair the pole. It is unclear when it will be fixed, but authorities say it’s expected to take a while.

We will update this article once the road has reopened to traffic.

