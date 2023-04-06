73º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Part of Carlos Drive in Roanoke County closed due to downed utility pole

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke County, Hollins
Heads up, drivers! Avoid Carlos Drive near 5119 Hollins Road if you can. (Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Heads up, drivers! Avoid Carlos Drive in the 5100 block of Hollins Road if you can.

The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says a crash resulted in a downed utility pole, so now Carlos Drive at Hollins Road is closed.

Authorities say the crash happened in the area just before the railroad crossing on the Old Mountain Road side.

AEP is currently at the scene working to repair the pole. It is unclear when it will be fixed, but authorities say it’s expected to take a while.

We will update this article once the road has reopened to traffic.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email