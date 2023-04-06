Preps begin for Roanoke’s Strawberry Festival

The Strawberry Festival is still a month out, but preparations are already underway. On Thursday, around 50 volunteers from the Community School baked 10,000 shortcakes for the beloved event.

ROANOKE, Va. – A sweet treat for a Star City staple.

The Strawberry Festival is still a month out, but preparations are already underway.

On Thursday, around 50 volunteers from the Community School baked 10,000 shortcakes for the beloved event.

The main ingredients are real butter, locally milled flour and fresh Homestead Creamery milk. It’s a recipe they’ve used for more than three decades.

The festival is the school’s only fundraiser, but it’s also meant to bring people together.

“The festival started about 43 years ago as a way to involve our school with the community and make it bigger than just us, because we’re the community school, little school big heart, we wanted to involved everyone,” said Melanie Fox, co-chair for the Strawberry Festival.

The cakes will go into the freezer until the festival, which is set for the first weekend in May at Elmwood Park.