Radford City Schools superintendent weighs in on bell schedule changes

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City School leaders are looking to come up with a new plan to help teachers better educate students.

School leaders said their goal right now is to give teachers more planning time.

We’re told teachers currently get about 35 minutes a day, and the goal is to increase that to around 250 minutes per week.

Originally school leaders wanted to push start times back giving teachers more time to plan, but after Tuesday night’s school board meeting, their plans may change.

Leaders are now coming up with an alternative after parents voiced concerns.

“I never wanted to have an initiative that would divide our community, Radford City Schools is full of pride, and one of the things that make us great for a school division, is the support we get from our community,” Superintendent Robert Graham told 10 News.

Leaders are expected to have another potential plan for school board members to review on May 9.