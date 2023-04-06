82º

WATCH | Afternoon Appcast, tracking severe weather - April 6, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

We're tracking severe weather and alerts moving through the region.

ROANOKE, Va. – Storms are moving across the region.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels gives you an afternoon update on what these storms are bringing, and when your area may see some rain and rumbles of thunder.

As of 2:39 p.m., areas of Carroll County, Floyd County, and Patrick County, as well as Galax, are under a severe thunderstorm warning. The warning is set to lift at 3:30 p.m.

[Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday]

A storm in Carroll County already produced dime-to-quarter-sized hail, which you can see in the photos below.

