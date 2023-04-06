WATCH | Afternoon Appcast, tracking severe weather - April 6, 2023

We're tracking severe weather and alerts moving through the region.

ROANOKE, Va. – Storms are moving across the region.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels gives you an afternoon update on what these storms are bringing, and when your area may see some rain and rumbles of thunder.

As of 2:39 p.m., areas of Carroll County, Floyd County, and Patrick County, as well as Galax, are under a severe thunderstorm warning. The warning is set to lift at 3:30 p.m.

A storm in Carroll County already produced dime-to-quarter-sized hail, which you can see in the photos below.

Check out this hail from Pipers Gap!



Photos: Cindy Rowe (send your pics to https://t.co/RZT08dxe57)@NWSBlacksburg these were sent around 2:38p pic.twitter.com/pos1UJlEEe — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) April 6, 2023

If you capture any pictures of today’s weather, send them our way via Pin It.

