Egg-Streme Easter Egg Hunt for adults canceled; prizes will be saved for Spring Kickoff Festival

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – UPDATE

The Egg-Streme Easter Egg Party for those 18 and older has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Organizers say the prizes for this event will be given away at the Spring Kickoff Festival on April 22.

ORIGINAL STORY

Easter egg hunts aren’t just for kids anymore! The Town of Christiansburg is hosting its first-ever Egg-Streme Easter Egg Party at Kiwanis Park.

This event is for anyone who is 18 and older. You and your friends can walk around the park in the dark looking for more than 200 Easter eggs. Each Easter egg will contain a number that will then correlate with a certain prize. There are going to be over $5,000 in prize giveaways.

Rachel Vinson, Events Coordinator for the Town of Christiansburg, says, “Adding the element of doing it at night adds something different for it as well. We saw that the area here doesn’t have anything for adults to do around Easter. So we thought it would be a great idea to put it together and give them something to do and not just the kids who get to have fun on the holiday.”

The town has partnered with a number of local businesses to give out the best prizes. These include gift cards, an electric scooter, fire pits, a Nintendo Switch and more.

Before the Easter egg hunt, you can come out and play corn hole, giant Connect 4 or pong while listening to live music.

Space Rabbit will also be on site. They are serving up some of your favorite caffeinated drinks.

For a full list of Easter events in Central and Southwest Virginia, click here.