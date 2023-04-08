49º

One dead after house fire in Campbell County

Happened on Charldon Road, officials said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead after a house fire in Campbell County overnight, according to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters said upon arrival to the scene at Charldon Road, crews found a two-story home with smoke showing from the basement.

Fire crews said that there was one confirmed entrapment, and firefighters were able to keep the fire confined to the basement.

The department said crews were on the scene for five hours, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

