Roanoke Easter market spotlights small businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – People celebrated Easter in many different ways Sunday, and one local business is using the holiday to help support other small businesses.

Sweet Donkey Coffee in Roanoke hosted an Easter market Sunday.

A variety of small business vendors set up their shops outside for the community.

They also hosted an Easter egg hunt for children.

Vendors say the holiday brings a large crowd and gives them more exposure.

“It’s really, really important so I’m really excited that they’re doing it because it’s really hard to have a brick and mortar store,” Owner of The Stray Shop Taylor Carroll said. “So when stores that do have physical locations allow us pop up vendors to come up it’s really awesome. And then the hope is that we can have more of a store like this that we can do with other people.”

Organizers say they hope to have pop-up markets like this once a month on holidays.