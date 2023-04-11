Construction begins on new Lynchburg police headquarters

Construction has begun on the Lynchburg Police Department’s new headquarters, an estimated $50 million project. The station will be located on the corner of Odd Fellows Road and Albert Lankford Drive.

Chief Zuidema said the department has been working on the project for about seven years, and it’ll have a big impact once it’s complete.

“We’ve grown, and grown as a department,” Zuidema said. “This building will not only bring the department together and all of our resources and staff under one roof, but it will also allow us to invite the community into the building. It’s going to have a large community room that’ll allow us to host events with the community, do training and things like that.”

Zuidema said municipal bonds and ARPA money are expected to fund the headquarters.

The estimated completion is early February 2025.