Man taken into custody after shooting that left elderly woman hurt in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after shooting at an elderly woman in Pittsylvania County Saturday afternoon, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Glenn Brown Road in the Java area of the county.

A senior citizen said she was in her home when she saw a man walking across the yard toward the residence.

She told the sheriff’s office that when she opened the door to question the man, he immediately began firing a handgun in her direction. The woman, who was still inside at the time shots were fired, moved away from his aim but was hit once by a bullet, according to the sheriff’s office.

We’re told the woman is currently recovering from the injury sustained in the attack.

The suspect, now identified as 19-year-old Tyhiem Hanks, of Java, fled from the scene, deputies said.

At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Hanks was arrested on Yeatts Store Road in the Java community without incident.

Hanks is being held in jail without bond and currently faces the following charges:

Felony assault

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Carrying a concealed weapon without a concealed carry permit

Hanks has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Pittsylvania County’s General District Court at 10 a.m. on 30 May 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Justin Turner at justin.turner@pittgov.org.

Those involved in the investigation were the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, The Pittsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney, the Pittsylvania County’s 911 Dispatchers, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, The Virginia State Police, and their Aviation Unit.