HOLLINS, Va. – UPDATE

Power has been restored to thousands of customers in Roanoke County who were in the dark Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

As of 4:28 a.m., 3,750 AEP customers in Roanoke County in the Hollins area are without power.

The estimated restoration time is 9:30 a.m., according to AEP.

We reached out to AEP to learn what may have caused the sporadic outages and are still waiting to hear back.

