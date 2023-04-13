86º

Roanoke man sentenced for 2022 assault

He pled no contest to malicious wounding, strangulation charges

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Na'im A. Chapman-Bey has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding (Credit: Roanoke City Jail) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man has been sentenced in connection with an assault that happened last year.

Na’im Chapman-Bey, 48, of Roanoke was arrested and charged in connection with an assault in August 2022, as we reported.

On Thursday, April 13, Chapman-Bey was in the Roanoke City Circuit Court facing three felony charges.

Chapman-Bey pled no contest to malicious wounding and strangulation in connection with the reported assault and was sentenced to 30 years with all but ten suspended.

He was also facing a felony charge of attempted rape, which was dropped.

