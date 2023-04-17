Jury trial set for man accused of shooting, killing Roanoke teenager

He's accused of shooting and killing a Roanoke teenager in a Blacksburg shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – On Monday, the man accused of shooting and killing a Roanoke teenager appeared in a Montgomery County courtroom.

Jamel Flint, 25, is facing six felony charges in connection to the deadly shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge back on February 4, 2022.

Isiah Robinson, an 18-year-old Patrick Henry High School football player, was shot and killed. Four others were injured, including a Virginia Tech student.

The shooting sent the University into lockdown.

In court on Monday, the judge denied a motion from the defense to exclude photos of Flint from the trial. The judge said that three pictures show Flint holding a gun and another three pictures show Flint wearing a black metallic puffer jacket and what the judge called a toboggan mask.

Prosecutors from the Commonwealth will now be able to use those pictures as evidence in court.

Flint’s trial was initially set for Monday, but the judge agreed to postpone Flint’s jury trial to the fall to allow two witnesses to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth.

Flint’s jury trial is set for 9 a.m. on September 11 and 12.

10 News also learned that Flint is facing an additional felony charge for assaulting a law enforcement officer while incarcerated.

Flint is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.