Fire crews respond to two Salem fires Saturday

SALEM, Va. – Fire crews responded to two fires in Salem Saturday, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

The department said they responded to the first fire at around 5:59 a.m. at 16 McDivitt Road.

Officials said two people were inside the home at the time of the incident but both exited safety and no one was injured.

First units arrived within five minutes of receiving the 911 call and found fire along the exterior wall of the mobile home, according to officials.

Salem Fire-EMS said the fire was contained in 25 minutes, and the mobile home sustained $10,000 in damages.

The Salem Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating.

The second fire occurred at around 4:05 p.m. Saturday at 2011 Apperson Drive.

Firefighters said first units arrived at Virginia Industrial Cleaners and Equipment within five minutes of receiving the 911 call and found heavy smoke.

Officials said it took firefighters 35 minutes to contain and extinguish the fire, and the building sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

A portion of Apperson Drive near the business was closed until firefighters cleared the scene, according to Salem Fire-EMS.

The department said at this time the Salem Fire Marshal’s Office has not determined a cause of the fire, and there are no damage estimates.