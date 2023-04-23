One dead after structure fire, entrapment in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire with an entrapment at 412 Ramblewood Road in Bedford County early Sunday, according to Bedford County Fire and Rescue.

Officials said firefighters received a call around 6:15 a.m. for a report of the fire.

The Forest Fire Department, Brookeville Timberlake Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, Bedford Cunty Fire and Rescue Medics, and the Fire Marshal’s Office were dispatched to the scene.

First units arrived around 6:20 a.m. and began rescue and fire suppression efforts, crews said.

Firefighters said the victim was located and removed from the residence around 6:30 a.m. Crews said the victim had no pulse and was not breathing upon removal, and resuscitation efforts began.

According to Bedford County Fire and Rescue, the fire was under control around 6:50 a.m., and the victim was pronounced dead at around 7:10 a.m.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office with the assistance of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.